We reviewed these earbuds and absolutely loved them. Right now they’re down to just $36

Last month we had a chance to review these UGREEN X6 noise-cancelling earbuds. Our expectations were low, but to be fair, we never really heard of the company or tried out any of their stuff. As it turns out, they are really good, and we eventually gave the earbuds an 8/10 review score.

If you are willing to try them out, the company just hooked us up with some special pricing that brings the price of the earbuds down to just $36 with promo code 10HITUNEX6, along with clipping the $25% on-site coupon. These headphones typically sell for $66.

Here is a quick excerpt from our review:

The UGREEN HiTune X6 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are an excellent pair of earbuds. I mean, at $66, you really can’t complain. They offer everything you need without spending over $100 on something you would expect from the more prominent names in this space. They’re, without a doubt, some of the best budget-minded earbuds I’ve ever tested.

These are budget noise-cancelling buds worth buying. Sure, $36 can go a long way, but honestly, you are not gambling much away if you are unhappy with them. But we can confidently say that won’t be the case.

Readers have until January 16 before the code expires. Click the button below for more info.

