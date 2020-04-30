Which iPad is best for artists?

Drawing tablets from the likes of Huion and Wacom have been the go-to for digital artists for years, allowing them to sketch just like they would on paper. The thing is, there’s a new option nowadays. Apple’s iPad, with the super-capable 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

Anecdotal evidence from artists shows that the Apple Pencil is on par with styli from the competition and the display in the iPad range is hard to beat. Another positive, you don’t need to attach it to a computer for use.

All pretty compelling arguments in favor of the iPad as a tool for the digital artist. Still, which one is best?

So, which iPad should artists buy for drawing?

Simple answer: The iPad Pro (any model year)

The short answer is the iPad Pro simply because you need it to use the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. That way, you gain all the pro features of the stylus, such as your strokes changing depending on what tilt angle you draw with. You also gain the double-tap to switch to the eraser, and the clutch magnetic attachment that also charges your Pencil while on the iPad Pro.

The longer answer really depends on your budget.

If money is no object, get the 4th generation iPad Pro with the 12.9-inch screen. The larger screen gives you more real estate for your canvas, the Liquid Retina display with 120 Hz ProMotion is a joy to look at and use, and the color gamut is super wide. It’s also got that LiDAR scanner on the back camera hump, in case you want to work in augmented reality.

You don’t really save that much if you opt for the 11-inch version, or if you go for a prior generation (unless you go used). You can, however, opt for the $480 iPad Air, which is still super capable for apps such as Procreate. You’ll have to use the older, not quite as good Apple Pencil though.

