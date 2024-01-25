Why is my Ring Doorbell flashing white

Ring makes some of the best home security cameras, including its best-known device, the Video Doorbell range. While the app handles most things, a physical indicator light is used as a fallback for those times the app won’t be connected.

When the Ring Doorbell flashes a white light, it often indicates an error during the initial setup process. However, specific patterns are reserved for normal operations, such as firmware updates.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through each white light pattern on the Ring Doorbell, explaining what they indicate and how to respond.

What does a flashing white light mean on Ring Doorbell

Image: Amazon

All Ring Video Doorbells use the same patterns of LED lighting on the front of the device to indicate certain states to the user.

These could be to indicate it’s ready for setup, or has an issue, or even to show normal operation.

The only model with an additional indicator is the wired version, which has a lighting pattern indicating low voltage.

Here’s all of the white light patterns that you could encounter with your Ring Doorbell.

White light pattern What it means Troubleshooting tips Spinning Doorbell is in set up mode, ready to connect to a Wi-Fi network. Usually only happens at first install or after a factory reset. Open the Ring app, navigate to your doorbell settings, and follow the instructions to enter setup mode and reconnect to your Wi-Fi network.



If the White Light keeps spinning longer than 10 minutes, reset your Ring Doorbell’s Wi-Fi.

Solid Doorbell is idle (only happens when it is wired to power) None necessary Blinking on top A blinking light at the top of your Ring Doorbell signals a problem with the Wi-Fi password. Perhaps you entered the credentials incorrectly or changed your password recently. Update the Wi-Fi password of your Ring Doorbell through the smartphone app. Blinking on right Ring temporary network access point is active. Finish the setup process to connect your doorbell to your home Wi-Fi. Blinking on left A blinking white light on the left side indicates an unknown setup problem not directly related to Wi-Fi signal strength, possibly due to router or network issues. Power cycle your Wi-Fi router by unplugging it for about 60 and then plugging it back in. This can help clear any network-related glitches.



Once the router restarts, try reconnecting the Ring Doorbell to Wi-Fi. Blinking at the bottom Indicates a low voltage issue, and is only shown on wired versions. Secure wire connections, and ensure the transformer is suitable for the doorbell’s power requirements. On Ring app, navigate to the Device Health feature for further diagnosis and confirmation.

Navigate to Ring App Menu (three dashes)-> Device->Your Doorbell-> Device Health -> Transformer Voltage

Flashing on and off (1 Sec Off, 1 Sec On) Firmware update in progress. Be patient and do not interrupt this process. The update should be completed in about a minute or so. If still flashing after an hour, try restarting the doorbell. If that doesn’t fix it, try a factory reset and set up as new.

White lights on your Ring Doorbell don’t have to be mysterious

By following the tips outlined above, you’ll handle most issues that accompany a flashing white light on your Ring Video Doorbell.

If your device is still flashing white after troubleshooting, a factory reset might get it working correctly again.

As a last resort, you should reach out to Ring customer support for a refund or replacement if it is covered.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news