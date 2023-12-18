Connect with us

How to connect a Wyze Camera to Wi-Fi

We’ll show you how to get your Wyze cameras back connected to Wi-Fi.
Three white security cameras with dark lenses are symmetrically arranged against a gradient purple background, depicting a modern home surveillance system setup.
Have you recently changed the credentials on your Wi-Fi router? You might have noticed all of your Wyze cameras no longer work.

To get them working again, you need to change the Wi-Fi details on the cameras, but unfortunately, you can’t do this from the app.

That means you have to access every Wyze camera physically, factory reset them, and then set them back up with the new Wi-Fi credentials.

The outdoor models need to be removed from the Wyze app first, as a security step, before you can change their Wi-Fi details.

It’s a pain, but the setup process is fairly straightforward. Here’s how to get your Wyze cameras back on Wi-Fi.

How to connect a Wyze camera to Wi-Fi

Wyze cam mounted on the wall
It is recommended to remove all Wyze cameras from the app before updating the network credentials of outdoor cameras to avoid potential issues.

You’ll also want to have your new Wi-Fi credentials on hand, the Wyze App installed on your smartphone, and physical access to your Wyze cameras.

  1. Start by removing the camera from the Wyze app

    A smartphone screen displaying the wyze app page on a digital store with an "open" button highlighted. Background is solid pink with a small 'k' logo.

    Open the Wyze App.

  2. Choose the camera

    A smartphone screen displaying the wyze app interface with icons for various security settings and six camera feeds showing different views.

    Tap on the Camera name you want to remove.

  3. Open Settings

    A smartphone displaying the wyze app interface with a live camera feed of a cozy interior space, featuring a staircase and french doors, at 19:45.

    Tap the gear icon to open settings.

  4. Delete the camera

    A smartphone against a purple background displays a settings menu with an option to "delete device". The phone has a black bezel and a notch.

    Scroll down and tap on Delete Device.

  5. Tap to confirm

    Confirm the deletion.

  6. Go back ot the home screen

    A smartphone screen displays the wyze app interface with options to add a rule, a new device, and a notice about account security 101 against a purple background.

    Go back to the home screen in the Wyze app and tap on the + sign which is located at the top left corner of the screen.

  7. Add the camera

    The image shows a smartphone screen with an open menu for smart device management, highlighting the "add device" option against a purple background.

    Now select Add Device and then Cameras.

  8. Select the camera

    A smartphone screen displaying a list of cameras in an app with 'wyze cam v3 pro' highlighted in red, against a purple background.

    Select your Wyze camera from the list and next follow the on-screen instructions to find and press the setup button.

  9. Press the reset button

    A metallic silver intercom mounted against a vibrant pink background with a speaker grille, control buttons, and a slot for communication.

    Now, press the setup button which is usually located at the bottom of your camera.

  10. Enter Wi-Fi details

    A smartphone screen displaying a wi-fi setup page titled "other network" against a pink background, with illustration of two people sharing a wi-fi connection.

    Add the new Wi-Fi credentials into the app.

  11. Scan the QR code

    Smartphone displaying a qr code for setup with a wyze cam, prompting to be scanned. Instructional text and "next" button visible on screen against a purple background.

    Scan the QR Code displayed on the app with the Wyze cam.

  12. Wait for it to connect

    A smartphone with a purple background displaying a "connecting... " screen with a wi-fi symbol and an icon of a security camera.

    Once the QR Code is scanned, your Wyze camera will take a few minutes to connect to Wi-Fi.

If you encounter issues along the way, consider the following troubleshooting steps:

  • Ensure you’re connecting to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, as Wyze cameras do not support 5 GHz networks.
  • Double-check your Wi-Fi network password to ensure it’s entered correctly.
  • Ensure your smartphone or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi network during the setup process.
  • Try factory resetting your Wyze Camera, as it will wipe out all settings on the camera.

It takes time to update your Wyze camera’s network

Changing the Wi-Fi network on your Wyze camera takes a lot of time. That’s because you can’t easily change the Wi-Fi details in the app, you have to physically do it on every camera.

That’s a pain, and the time involved increases with every additional camera you own.

There is a neat workaround to this situation that may or may not work in your case.

Try to configure your new router with the same SSID and password as your old one. This way all your Wyze cams will connect to a new router without any additional setup.

