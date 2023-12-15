How to fix Wyze error code 90? 

You’ve been using your Wyze cameras for a while, and your roll-your-own security system has been running smoothly until you see an error code 90 in the app.

What could be the cause of this issue? Well, error 90 means you’re not correctly connecting to your cameras over the network.

The error can be common for iOS app users while using cellular connectivity. It could also be a local internet issue or something wrong with Wyze’s servers.

The company has two instructions for you: check the internet connection or reboot your cameras to see if that fixes things.

We will explore a couple more fixes in this guide. Hopefully, you will get it fixed in no time without any professional help.

If your Wyze app is showing error code 90, here’s what to try

Check Wi-Fi Connection:

Your Wyze cam needs a stable internet connection to connect to the Wyze Servers, the hub where all cams and smartphone apps share data.

So, the first thing you should do is check for internet outages in your area. Ensure the camera is connected to a stable network and the internet works.

If you are not physically present at the location, check DownDetector for internet outages in the area.

Also, if you recently changed your router settings, ensure you haven’t changed the password or disabled the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (or WPA/WPA2 security protocol).

Sometimes, a soft reset of the internet modem is all you need to fix Error 90.

Power cycling the cameras

Unplugging and replugging your camera can eliminate temporary firmware glitches. You must manually remove the battery for battery-powered cameras to power cycle them.

In our research, power cycling fixed the issues for most users. Sometimes, you need to do it 2-3 times. Deleting and adding some Wyze Cams to the app after a power cycle has also fixed the issue in some cases.



But sometimes, you cannot power cycle the Wyze cam simply because it is installed at a distant property or you are on vacation.

Can you fix Wyze Error 90 remotely? No, you have to be physically present. You can work around this limitation with a smart plug.

You can control the smart plug remotely to restart the cam. However, it is only worth the investment when you are away for a long time.

Update the firmware on your Wyze cameras

Usually, updating the software to the latest version fixes bugs in electronic devices. But with Wyze Cam, unfortunately, it often turns out to be the opposite.



Many users have complained they started experiencing Error 90 right after their Wyze cam was updated to the latest firmware.

Well, you have two choices in this case. Wait for another update, and I hope the Wyze team fixes the issue. Or, reinstall an older, stable software of the firmware.

Here’s how to update the firmware on a Wyze camera:

Download the firmware Download the firmware for your specific camera model from the Wyze Release Notes page. Extract the file, rename it to recovery_wcpv2.bin, and copy it to a microSD card. Put the microSD card into the camera Insert the card into the camera, hold the setup button, and plug in the USB. Wait for the purple light Release the button after the light turns solid purple (or blue for v2 and Pan).

The camera will take three or four minutes to upgrade and reboot.

Factory reset a Wyze camera

If all else fails, you can try resetting the Wyze camera to factory defaults.

The exact reset process can vary slightly depending on your Wyze Cam model. To factory reset your Wyze camera, we’ve got all the details.

Alternatively, you can find it in the manual if you still have one around.

If your Wyze cam still isn’t working, it’s time for a new one

By now, you should be able to get your Wyze Cam online. If not, Wyze’s customer support is your next best step.

Or you can wait.

It is rare, but sometimes it’s an issue with Wyze servers and not your local hardware. You can check this on the official website’s Service Status page.

If so, Error Code 90 will be automatically fixed within a few hours. There is nothing that needs to be done on your part.

Rarely, but it too happens that the Wyze cam has hardware damage. In that case, you can replace the Wyze cam with a new one.

