How to power cycle a Wyze camera? 

We’ll show you what to do to power cycle a Wyze camera and get it working again.
This is a stylized graphic of a white web camera with a prominent lens, mounted on a stand, against a vibrant purple background.
Image: KnowTechie

Are you experiencing connectivity issues, frozen streams, and error messages with your Wyze camera? Power cycling could fix these issues for you. However, there is no guarantee.

The steps usually involve unplugging the cameras from the power source or removing the batteries. But you can also do it remotely through the app.

We’ll show you how to power cycle your Wyze camera to solve minor issues.

Power cycle your Wyze Cam Outdoor V1/V2 manually

To power cycle your Wyze Cam Outdoor V1/V2, follow these steps:

  1. Take off the back cover of the camera.
  1. Flip the power switch to the off position.
A person holding a wyze camera showing the power switch cover
Image: KnowTechie
  1. If the camera is connected to a power source, unplug the cord.
A white wyze corded camera on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Wait for about 30 seconds.
  1. Flip the power switch back to the on position to start your camera again.

Power cycle your Wyze Cameras remotely

You can also remotely restart most Wyze cameras using the Wyze App

Here’s how:

  1. Open the Wyze App on your Android or iOS Device.
A smartphone screen displaying the wyze app page on a digital store with an "open" button highlighted. Background is solid pink with a small 'k' logo.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Tap on the camera that you want to power cycle.
A smartphone screen displaying the wyze app interface with icons for various security settings and six camera feeds showing different views.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Tap on the settings (Gear Icon) in the top right corner of the screen.
A smartphone displaying the wyze app interface with a live camera feed of a cozy interior space, featuring a staircase and french doors, at 19:45.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Go to the Restart Camera Section and tap on Restart.
This image shows a smartphone interface with menu options such as schedule & automations, share, device info, and a highlighted 'restart device' button.
Image: KnowTechie

If your camera is completely frozen and isn’t sending notifications, you can’t restart it remotely.

How to power cycle other models of Wyze Cameras manually

Manually power cycling your Wyze cameras is a simple process that applies to the following camera models: 

  • Wyze Cam v2/v3/v3 Pro
  • Wyze Cam Pan v2/Pan v3
  • Wyze Cam OG/ OG Telephoto

Just follow these steps:

  1. Unplug your Wyze camera from the power source. It can be done by unplugging it either from the electrical outlet or directly from the camera.
A white webcam with a flexible stand and an attached usb cable floats against a vibrant pink background. Modern device for video communication.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Wait for approximately 20 to 30 seconds.
  1. Reconnect the camera to the power source and that’s it.

Power Cycle your Wyze Battery Cam Pro

To power cycle your Wyze Battery Cam Pro, follow these steps:

  1. Remove the camera from its mount or location.
  1. Take out the battery from the camera.
An open wyze security camera lying on a pink surface, showing its lens and internals with led lights, against a purple background.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Wait for at least 10-15 seconds.
  1. Reinsert the battery into the camera.
  1. Turn on the camera and check if it is functioning properly.

Power cycle your Wyze Floodlight or Floodlight Pro

To perform a power cycle on your Wyze Floodlight or Floodlight Pro camera follow the steps below:

  1. Toggle the breaker switch which is associated with the camera to the off position.
  1. Wait for at least 5 to 10 seconds.
  1. Toggle the breaker switch back to the on position to restore the power.
A 3d illustration of a red power button encased in a black rectangular frame against a gradient purple background, symbolizing turning on or off devices.
Image: KnowTechie

Wrapping Up

We hope power cycling the device fixes the temporary glitches in your Wyze Camera.

If it doesn’t, you can try other troubleshooting tricks before factory resetting your Wyze cam or contacting support.

