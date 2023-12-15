How to view Wyze Cam on a smart TV?

You have a Wyze cam configured as a baby or a pet monitoring device and want to view the live feed on a big screen, presumably on your Smart TV.

Is it possible to view Wyze Cam’s real-time footage on a smart TV screen? Yes, it is. However, there is a catch.

The company has no official app for the Smart TV Operating system and has yet to introduce the casting feature in the native Wyze app for smartphones. You would need a streaming device (Amazon FireStick 4K or Google Chromecast) to make this work.

Do you have a streaming stick configured on your TV and a Wyze camera installed and properly working? if yes, let’s get started.

Setting up a Wyze Cam so it can be viewed on your TV

If your TV runs on Fire TV or has a Fire TV streaming device attached to it, follow the instructions below, otherwise skip this part to get straight to the Chromecast section.

If you’ve got a Fire TV device

Connect everything to Wi-Fi Ensure your Wyze Cam and Fire TV device are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app Open the Alexa App on your smartphone and go to Skills & Games. Add Wyze Search for the Wyze skill and enable it. Link the two together Link your Wyze account to Alexa by filling in the credentials of your Wyze Account. Discover your cameras Now, select Add Device on the screen or say Alexa, discover my devices to find your Wyze Cameras in the app. View your camera Once Wyze cams are discovered, and added to the app. you can ask Alexa to show the camera feed on your TV by saying, Alexa, show (camera X) on (my TV).

Using a short, easily remembered name for your camera is good. You can edit the name of your Wyze Cam in the Wyze app.

However, every time you edit the name, you would have to run the discovery routine in the Alexa app.

If you have Google Chromecast devices

Make sure your Wyze Cam and Chromecast are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Install and open the Google Home app on your smartphone.

Tap on the “+” icon and select Set up device.

Now, tap Works with Google Home.

Next, find Wyze Home and log in with your Wyze account credentials.

That’s it. All your Wyze Cameras will now automatically add to the Google Home app and so can be easily accessed by Google Assistant.

You simply have to say Hey Google, show me (camera X) on (my TV) to view a Wyze Cam on your Chromecast-equipped TV.

Viewing your Wyze cams on a TV is worth the effort

Being able to see the feeds from your security cameras on a larger screen like a TV is great. You’ll be able to see detail from across the room, and don’t have to deal with mobile apps.

Otherwise, you can always cast your smartphone screen (with the Wyze app opened) to your smart TV.



Do share your experience in the comment section below. I hope you can stream your Wyze CAM feed on the TV.

