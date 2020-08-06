Why you need a password manager for your Android device

These days, there are many possible ways to lock your devices, accounts, and apps. You can use a pin, a pattern, a password, your fingerprint, or even set up facial recognition. The most common by far is using passwords. You need a password to access many things, such as your email, social media accounts, utilities, etc. Unfortunately, people aren’t very keen when it comes to inventing passwords. They use common passwords like “qwerty” and “iloveyou,” reuse old passwords or have the same password for multiple accounts.

To secure your account, you need to come up with strong passwords for each of your accounts. IT experts recommend that you use a password that is at least 12 characters long, making use of capitalization, punctuation marks, letters, and numbers. The problem with some of these passwords is that they are tedious to remember. You may feel overwhelmed if you need to remember more than ten unique passwords. This is where you employ the services of a password manager.

A password manager is usually a third-party service that generates and saves your passwords. It saves you the hassle of having to remember your login credentials by auto-filling them when you visit a specific website or application. Using a password manager, you can have a strong, unique password for each of your accounts. Some of the advantages of using password managers include:

They are secure. They use strong encryption to ensure that your passwords are protected.

They allow you to input your password in public spaces. Your passwords are auto-filled, meaning that you are not at risk of being observed as you type your password.

You can use them to generate a strong password that adheres to set criteria like a specific length and number of symbols. A generated password for Android apps and other accounts is bound to be more reliable than the one you come up with yourself.

You can store other information besides your passwords. Some managers allow you to save data for multifactor authentication and even credit card information. Furthermore, it may have a vault to store delicate notes and documents like a copy of your passport.

They allow you to import current passwords from your other password managers like your browser password manager.

Some password managers will tell you if a site has experienced a breach and thereby prompt you to change your password.

They protect you against phishing attacks. They only allow you to fill your password and other credentials on the correct website and tell you when you are at a fraudulent website that only wants your data.

These reasons alone make paying for a password manager a worthwhile investment. There is the worry that you are putting all your eggs (passwords) in one basket, but most of these managers are very secure. The other concern may be that you may lose all your passwords if you lose the master password to your password manager. Be sure to write it down and store it somewhere safe or use a manager that allows the use of biometrics to eliminate this worry.

