Sony Honda’s Afeela 1 is the EV sedan we’ve all been waiting for

At CES 2025, Sony Honda Mobility unveiled the Afeela 1, its debut EV, marking the first electric vehicle since they announced the partnership between Sony and Honda in 2020.

Preorders and reservations for the Afeela 1 EV are now open, and deliveries will begin in 2026. The EV sedan looks similar to the prototype showcased at CES 2023.

Initially exclusive to California, the Afeela 1 comes in two trims: the base Afeela 1 Origin, priced at $89,900, and the premium Afeela 1 Signature, priced at $102,900.

The higher-tier Signature includes features such as 21-inch wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a central camera monitoring system.

Interested buyers can pre-order the EV with a refundable $200 deposit.

Afeela offers a three-year complimentary subscription for its driver-assist features, 5G connectivity, voice assistant, and entertainment systems, but fees will likely follow after the trial period.

The Afeela 1 is now improved with visible sensor bumps for the 40 cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic sensors supporting its advanced driver-assist system.

Image: Sony Honda Mobility

Inside, it boasts an expansive door-to-door screen powered by Unreal Engine graphics, a natural-language voice assistant, and Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound audio system.

The company claims that the cabin offers sustainability with plant-based and recycled materials and proprietary noise-canceling technology to ensure a quiet ride.

The Afeela 1 has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain featuring a combined 482 horsepower and a 91-kWh battery pack that aims to provide 300 miles of range.

While the vehicle supports Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) and offers Supercharger access, its maximum DC fast-charging rate of 150 kW lags behind competitors.

Despite its advanced tech and backing from Honda and Sony, the Afeela 1 still faces stiff competition.

Lucid’s Air Pure and Tesla’s Model S offer longer ranges—420 and 402 miles, respectively—at lower price points.

