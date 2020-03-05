Will xCloud be on Nintendo Switch?

Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service is pretty darn cool. It’s the next step in Microsoft’s vision of Xbox-as-a-Service, streaming Xbox games to wherever you are from Microsoft’s Azure servers.

Since xCloud already works on mobile devices, what about the best handheld currently, the Nintendo Switch? You might think it’d be weird for two of the console greats to collaborate in this way but just imagine the awesomeness.

Will Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service come to Nintendo Switch?

Short answer: Maybe

See, a rumor that Nintendo Insider heard last year said that Microsoft is basically ready to support the Nintendo Switch for xCloud streaming. Since it’s over a year old now, maybe it was just that, a rumor.

But still… wouldn’t that be huge news if, during Microsoft’s 2020 streams, one of Nintendo’s executives comes out on stage to announce the partnership? Even better, bring back ex-Nintendo America President, Reggie Fils-Aimé to make one more Nintendo announcement before he goes off to lay on a sandy beach somewhere.

What do you think? Would you like to xCloud come to Nintendo Switch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

