Are xCloud games free?

The ability to stream your favorite Xbox games to whatever device you happen to be using at the time sounds cool, right? Well, that’s what Microsoft’s xCloud service promises once it comes out of beta.

With all that potential gaming goodness, how much will it cost to play those games? Will they be available for free through the streaming service or will you have to pay full price for each and every one?

Are games on Microsoft’s xCloud service free?

Short answer: Yes (but also no)

Okay, so while we don’t know pricing for xCloud on its own (or even if it’ll be a standalone service instead of bundled with one of Xbox’s existing services), we do know one thing – xCloud is coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2020. That means that at a minimum, to use xCloud you’ll be shelling out $9.99 per month. That’s not bad at all to be able to stream over 100 of the best Xbox games to your other devices.

Microsoft is also going to allow you to stream any Xbox games you own (or purchase) through xCloud. It hasn’t said yet if this will be free once you own the games or if it will be an additional subscription fee.

