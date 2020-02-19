Can you play your Stadia games once the Pro subscription runs out?

Google’s Stadia game streaming service is pretty cool. I mean, you can play Destiny 2 on your Pixel smartphone! If you backed as a Founder, your three-month subscription to Stadia Pro is just about out. So, what happens to your games when it does? Can you still play them?

Short answer: Yes

Okay, so the longer answer here is that yes, once you buy a game on Stadia – it’s yours no matter what. That means that if you let your Pro subscription lapse, you’ll still be able to play it on the lower-resolution free tier whenever you want. Promotional games (like Destiny 2) that you got bundled with your Pro sub won’t be playable, however, so just keep that in mind if you get addicted to Gambit…

Currently, the free tier for Stadia isn’t available for the public to sign up for. If you are a Founder and you let your Pro subscription lapse (as I have), you’ll be able to use the free tier before anyone else does. Specific timing for the full release hasn’t been stated, however.

What do you think? Enjoying Stadia or will you stick with another game streaming service like xCloud? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

