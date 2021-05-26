Windows is getting a major overhaul ‘soon’ according to Microsoft’s CEO

The big developer conferences like Apple’s WWDC and Google I/O usually come with a host of product and software announcements, as their respective companies use it as a platform to reveal the next crop of consumer devices.

Microsoft takes a different tack with its Build conference, which is often a deep dive into cloud and server news that the everyday user doesn’t really care about. One thing from this year’s Build conference might be of interest, with a very short teaser of “the next generation of Windows,” which CEO Satya Nadella says is “coming soon.”

Intriguing words, including this snippet below that, alludes to some better way of monetizing apps and games on Windows. Microsoft recently dropped the cut they take from developers on the Windows Store to 12%, after Epic Games famously promised a 12% cut when they launched, way below the standard 30% of the industry.

“…and soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking at 2021 Build keynote.

We’re not sure exactly what Nadella is promising here, as Windows 10 was supposed to be the final version of Windows, due to its rolling update schedule that brings all of the latest tech innovations to the platform.

We know that Microsoft is working on a visual refresh, codenamed “Sun Valley,” bringing a more modern, softer refreshed look. Could that release be what the CEO was alluding to? We won’t have long to wait to find out.

