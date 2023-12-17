Deals
Walmart’s Xbox Series X deal is selling fast, now $350 ($150 off)
You won’t find it any cheaper than this.
Heads up, gamers! Walmart just dropped a bombshell of a deal that has folks sprinting to their website faster than Sonic the Hedgehog on a caffeine rush.
The Xbox Series X, the hottest gaming console in town, is now up for grabs at a jaw-dropping $349.99.
That’s right, folks, you’re not hallucinating. That’s a full $150 off its usual price of $499.99. And just like we suspected, they’re literally flying off the shelves. Check it out before it disappears faster than a plate of cookies at a kids’ party.
The Xbox Series X is the latest and greatest gaming console from Microsoft. Powered by 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, it's the most powerful home console and capable of 120FPS gameplay.
- Unrivalled performance in the console market.
- Fast load times enhance gaming experience.
- Backwards compatibility means access to a vast game library.
- Deal represents significant savings on a high-end console.
Now, let’s chat a bit about the Xbox Series X.
This bad boy is the powerhouse of gaming consoles, with a custom SSD for faster loading times (because nobody likes waiting, right?), a powerful processor to make your games as smooth as a fresh jar of Nutella, and an ability to perform up to 120 frames per second.
Sure, Amazon, Game Stop, and Best Buy are doing their best impression of Oprah handing out deals, but at the time of writing, none of them are matching Walmart’s price.
I mean, who would want to pay more for the same product? That’s like paying extra for guac at Chipotle. No, thank you.
Bonus Deal
The Xbox Series S, currently on Amazon, is a compact, digital-only console offering next-gen performance at a lower cost. It is ideal for budget-conscious gamers who prioritize modern gaming experience.
But wait, there’s more! If you’re cool with a diskless version, Best Buy and Microsoft have an offer on the Xbox Series S for just $249.99. Amazon even beat that down to $239.
It’s raining deals, hallelujah!
So, fellow deal hunters, strap on your running shoes and race to these fabulous deals. And remember, the early bird gets to save $150!
