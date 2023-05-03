XGIMI sale drops major discounts on its feature-packed projectors

From now through May 14, XGIMI is running a killer deal that gets you some of its best-selling projectors down to their lowest prices ever

First in line, the Horizon Pro, XGIMI’s most versatile and simplest 4K home projector, is getting a 15% price slash. Originally $1,499, it’s now just $1,275. Transform any room into a cinematic experience with its intelligent display functions, stunning 1080p resolution, and room-filling sound from Harman Kardon.

Plus, it’s equipped with Android TV 10.0, offering over 5,000 Google Play apps and Google Assistant support. With Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Horizon Pro is your ticket to an unparalleled home theater experience.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector 4.5 $1,699.00 $1,274.99 If your watching habits include only 4K content, this is the projector for you. It's superbly crisp at 4K and will give you a great image wherever it's placed in the room. What We Like: The projector is incredibly easy to set up and use, with intelligent screen adaptation technology that corrects for keystone and aligns the screen automatically.

Dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital compatibility

But it doesn’t stop there! The Horizon FHD, another top-tier TV offering from XGIMI, is also enjoying a 15% discount. Originally priced at $999, you can now snag it for a cool $849. Boasting similar features to the Horizon Pro, this powerhouse delivers immersive entertainment in stunning FHD quality.

And if you’re looking for portability, XGIMI’s Halo+ projector is joining the discount extravaganza with a 15% price drop. Originally $849, it’s now available for just $719.

Halo+ offers a 1080p super-bright image, 900 ANSI lumens, and a built-in battery for 2.5 hours of big-screen entertainment anywhere, anytime. With Android TV 10.0 and 2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers, the Halo+ is perfect for both indoor and outdoor viewing.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals from XGIMI. Head to Amazon and grab your favorite entertainment gear before May 14th. With discounts this good, you’ll want to act fast – your future binge-watching self will thank you!

XGIMI Halo+ 4.5 $849.00 $719.99 Discover the XGIMI Halo+, a portable 1080p projector with a built-in battery for on-the-go entertainment. Enjoy crisp visuals, Android TV 10.0, and powerful Harman Kardon sound, all in a sleek, compact design. What We Like: 1080p FHD resolution and 900 ANSI lumens brightness

Fully portable with a built-in battery

Android TV 10.0 with access to 5,000+ apps

2 x 5W Harman Kardon speakers for immersive audio

