Yep is a new search engine that rewards creators for content

In a surprising move, Ahrefs, the comprehensive tool that has been educating users on SEO for the last decade, has developed its own search engine. Called Yep, the creator-friendly search engine will share 90 percent of ad revenue with creators.

That seems like a pretty bold move, right? Especially in a world where Google controls more than 70 percent of searches.

Other engines, like Bing and DuckDuckGo, have tried to shake up the search engine market. But none of them realistically compete with Google.

That said, Ahrefs is seemingly confident that its new strategy will be able to draw users. In fact, the company has already invested $60 million of its own resources into the development of the Yep search engine. And the revenue predictions make that investment look pretty worthy.

“Let’s say that the biggest search engine in the world makes $100B a year. Now, imagine if they gave $90B to content creators and publishers. Wikipedia would probably earn a few billion dollars a year from its content. They’d be able to stop asking for donations and start paying the people who polish their articles a decent salary,” reads a statement on the Yep website.

But the real question is how Ahrefs can make Yep an actual competitor in the already well-established search engine market? I know it’ll take quite a lot to get me to switch to another option besides Google.

However, the idea behind Yep is a sound one. Without creators and publishers, there’s really no place for search engines to thrive at all. It only seems right that those engines share some of the revenue they’ve gained off the backs of creators.

Ahrefs seems serious about its new project. The company has invested $60 million into Yep without any external investments. It will be interesting to see how this new venture from the company takes off.

The Yep search engine is available now at yep.com.

