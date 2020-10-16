You can now hum songs to Google if you can’t remember it by name

Here’s a feature that Google should have had all along: the ability to hum or whistle songs to it when you can’t remember a song’s name. Well, that’s all changing because starting today, the search giant is giving iOS and Android users the ability to do just that.

It’s super easy to use it too. If you’re familiar with performing a simple Google search, then you’re well on your way. To get started, tap on the microphone button in the Google app or search widget and say, “what’s this song?” From there, start humming the song that’s stuck in your head for about 10-15 seconds, and magically a result will appear.

Seriously, it’s that easy. You don’t need lyrics or need to know the artist’s name; hum any melody from the song, and Google’s AI will feverishly work to get you the right track. And if it can’t nail down the song you’re looking for, a list of other possible songs will be displayed based on your melodies.

Google claims that this works with Google Assistant, but it’s still unclear if this works with smart speakers and displays. I gave it a quick test on my Google Home Mini, but it didn’t seem to work. After humming for two seconds after saying “what’s this song?”, the assistant stopped me and said, “Nothing is playing right now.” So I’m guessing we’ll see this rolled out to Google Assistant soon.

This is going to be a handy feature. I remember trying this a couple of years back to discover Google’s AI wasn’t capable of this yet. Either way, glad to see it finally arrive as I imagine this is something I will be using a lot. I’m extremely forgetful, so this will certainly come in clutch for me. More info about this and all the other AI updates made can be found here.

