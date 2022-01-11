You can now play Pokémon Crystal through this Twitter user’s profile picture

This may just be the strangest story that I’ve heard so far in this fresh new year. A Twitter user who goes by the name Constantin Liétard has created a way to let their followers play Pokémon Crystal through their Twitter profile picture.

Go ahead, read that line again. I had the same reaction when I read about this project. Liétard, whose Twitter handle is @screenshakes, has figured out a way to let commenters on their pinned tweet play a full playthrough of the popular GameBoy Color game Pokémon Crystal.

And not only are Liétard’s followers playing the game through Twitter but the game is also being displayed on their Twitter profile in real-time.

You can now play Pokemon Crystal in my avatar! 😄



Comment one of those buttons on this tweet:

Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/NEjcpEusZV — Constantin Liétard (@screenshakes) January 7, 2022

As the tweet reads, all users have to do is comment a specific GameBoy Color input to try and tell the game what to do next. Replies will be pulled from the tweet every 15 seconds and the most popular input will be chosen and the avatar will be updated.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that Liétard has developed an experiment like this one. According to ComicBook.com, Liétard developed a similar program for Pokémon Red last year. That time around, his followers were able to beat the game, but it took over a month and more than 95,000 inputs.

Twitter commenters are actually making progress in Pokémon Crystal

Now, I have virtually no idea how any of this is possible and I’m not going to pretend like I have a clue. What I do know, though, is that it’s working.

As I’ve been writing this, Liétard’s avatar has been deep in the heat of battle with its level 8 Spinarak called Dio fighting against a level 3 Bellsprout.

That said, Dio keeps doing a move that just lowers the speed of the Bellsprout, so the fight isn’t really getting anywhere any time fast. But there’s no need to worry, yet. Everything Bellsprout is throwing at Dio seems to not be very effective…

