You can now ‘Two Thumbs Up’ shows on Netflix

Netflix is changing its recommendations feature again. Now you’ll be able to indicate Two Thumbs Up to say you really liked a piece of content, making you a movie critic from the comfort of your couch.

Yes, channel your inner Robert Ebert and give Two Thumbs Up if you really enjoyed something. That will give the Netflix algorithm an even better picture of your viewing choices; hopefully leading to better content matches in the future.

Netflix isn’t getting rid of the existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down selectors. This new feature is more about fine-tuning your experience while browsing on Netflix.

Image: KnowTechie

It makes sense to us. Viewers have never had as many options for streaming as right now, with more streaming services coming to the market.

Netflix knows it has to keep hold of existing subscribers. Surfacing better recommendations is one way it can do that, with a little help from your ratings.

Will we get a Two Thumbs Down in the future, for telling Netflix you really didn’t care for something? Will we ever get user reviews back, which have been absent since 2018. That last one might be a bad idea, given the internet’s propensity to dogpile or review bomb.

Whatever other rating tools Netflix gives us in the future, this is a welcome change. How can the algorithm know I really liked Legends of Tomorrow enough to renew it for another season when one Thumbs Up isn’t strong enough?

Now I can go give the show Two Thumbs Up, and maybe get another season of zany time-traveling action.

