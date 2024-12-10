YouTube Music gets a timestamp share feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

YouTube Music is introducing a timestamp-sharing feature, which will allow users to share specific points in songs or podcasts directly through the platform.

Previously, users could only share entire tracks or episodes and had to manually inform recipients about the segment of interest.

This update simplifies the process by embedding the timestamp into the shared URL.

You can now share timestamps of songs on YouTube Music

As first reported by folks over at 9to5Google, YouTube has not officially announced the feature, but it is currently available on the YouTube Music website and is expected to roll out gradually to the mobile app.

Users can enable the feature by toggling a new timestamp option in the sharing menu. The toggle is off by default, but it adds the exact playback position to the URL once activated.

Users can also manually adjust the timestamp before sharing.

Image: KnowTechie

The format adds a “t=xx” parameter to the link, with “xx” representing the timestamp in seconds.

While the new feature eliminates this hassle, users who prefer more precise timestamp control can still edit the URL manually if necessary.

This feature mirrors a similar functionality on Spotify, which has allowed podcast timestamp sharing for the last few years.

For podcast listeners, timestamp sharing is particularly useful for directing others to specific interest segments, as podcasts often cover multiple topics in lengthy episodes.

For music lovers, it adds versatility, enabling users to highlight favorite moments in a song.

YouTube added timestamp sharing to its main video platform earlier this year, making its arrival on YouTube Music a logical next step.

The feature is gradually rolling out and may only be available to some users until a broader release.

Those who haven’t seen it are advised to update their YouTube Music app to the latest version and clear its cache to improve their chances of accessing it.

