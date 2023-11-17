YouTube’s new AI experiment turns your text into a song

YouTube is launching a few AI tools for its music-centric creators to play with, accessible only through the Premium subscription.

YouTube officially announced access to the AI chatbot and generative AI tool for the Premium Subscribers to summarize comment sections.

The platform made the announcement through a blog post, where the company spilled some beans about its new experimental AI tool for YouTube Shorts called Dream Track.

What is YouTube’s new AI tool, Dream Track?

This isn’t YouTube’s first AI-powered tool. According to the company, the AI tool uses “Google DeepMind’s most advanced music generation model to date, Lyria.”

The company has even partnered with nine artists exclusively for this experiment. The list includes Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan.

Reportedly, Dream Track will also allow a select group of US creators to type an idea into the creation prompt and choose from a number of artists.

The tool will also turn the text into a 30-second Shorts soundtrack featuring an AI-generated voice of that chosen artist, which is really cool.

Additionally, it is also working on a number of AI tools to enhance the creative process.

For example, you will be able to create a new guitar riff just by humming it. The company has even suggested the possibility of using the tool to shift genres.

The announcement compares this AI innovation with the inception of the synthesizer, stating it “changed the face of electronic and rock music.”

However, it’s not the same. There’s a key difference. A synthesizer can’t be used as easily to capture someone else’s talent and potentially capitalize off of it.

