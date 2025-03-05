YouTube’s TV app design overhaul may include Netflix-like UI

YouTube is reportedly planning a design overhaul for its TV app in the next few months.

According to a new report by The Information, YouTube wants to make its TV app more closely resemble Netflix, and as part of the effort, wants to feature paid content from third-party streamers via its Primetime Channel service on the app’s homepage.

This is what YouTube’s Kurt Wilms said when speaking to The Information,

The vision is that when you come to our app and you’re looking for a show, it’ll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or from a creator.

YouTube’s TV app already has Primetime Channels, but it is somewhat hidden

YouTube already offers third-party streaming services through its Primetime Channels program, which began in 2022.

Users can subscribe to these Primetime Channels through YouTube and browse content from other streaming services, like Paramount+, Crunchyroll, Max, and more

However, there’s a major flaw in YouTube’s Primetime Channels program.

YouTube users can only access these offerings via the Movie & TV tab, which hinders users from discovering them on the TV app—ultimately, not a good experience.

So, YouTube’s solution is to integrate Primetime Channel directly onto the TV app’s homepage, making it look more like Netflix, with previews of the shows playing automatically.

That said, YouTube’s TV app is quite recognizable, so it’s somewhat puzzling why they are redesigning it.

Meanwhile, Prime Video already offers similar integration. Amazon’s streaming platform offers more than 100 add-on subscriptions in the US, including Apple TV+, which was recently added.

What do you think about YouTube’s upcoming redesign? Do you use the app on your TV? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.