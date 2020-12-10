YouTube will finally remove videos that claim Joe Biden didn’t win the election

With the safe harbor deadline passing for the US presidential election and enough states certifying their election results, YouTube will now start removing videos that claim Joe Biden lost the election. Previously, YouTube had taken steps to remove misleading or potentially violence-inciting videos regarding the election.

Now, in a press release, YouTube has stated that starting today and onward, it will remove videos “that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.”

YouTube’s policy update does allow for some exceptions, however, which will be interesting to see how creators manage to walk the tightrope. In the press release, YouTube does note that it will allow videos to stay up “if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”

The company is also updating some of its information panels to reflect the news, and will now link to the “2020 Electoral College Results” page from the Office of the Federal Register.

Previously, YouTube would slap some labels on videos and remove glaring offenders. The video giant also demonetizes videos, but not before it has a chance to get a cut of product sales.

