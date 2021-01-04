Slack is experiencing a full-blown outage

No, it’s not just you. Slack is down. And it’s Monday. Aren’t you glad you woke up today? The outage was first reported at around 10:00 AM EST, and according to Down Detector, services are still down.

Slack obviously knows something is wrong and updated its status page with this: “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

It turns out to be a full-blown outage. Slack says “All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate,” on its update page. As of 12:29PM EST, services are slowly being restored for some users (it’s currently working on my end). The company also said “While the issue is largely still ongoing, we believe some customers may see improvement in connecting to Slack after a refresh.”

Currently, Slack’s update page still shows services experiencing an outage.

Once we know more we’ll update this post as this is a developing story….

