Zuckerberg’s AI dreams sound like a sci-fi movie no one asked for

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s fearless leader, has some thoughts about AI. And boy, are they something. In a recent interview with YouTuber Kane Sutter (@Kallaway), Zuck waxed poetic about the future of artificial intelligence, and let’s just say his views are…interesting.

First off, he’s all about that open-source life. According to Zuck, the key to a glorious AI future lies in openness, not in letting one company hoard all the tech for itself.

He’s got some shade for those unnamed competitors who think they’re building the “one true AI.”

Zuckerberg said, “It’s almost as if they kind of think they’re creating God or something and … it’s just — that’s not what we’re doing.” Oh, burn! Someone’s feeling a little threatened by the whole OpenAI thing, maybe?

But wait, it gets better. Zuck’s all about diversity in AI. He thinks we need a whole bunch of different AIs to reflect everyone’s unique interests. Kind of like how we’ve got a million different social media apps, because one size definitely doesn’t fit all.

He explained, “I get why, if you’re in some AI lab … you want to feel like what you’re doing is super important, right? … It’s like, ‘We’re building the one true thing for the future.’ But I just think, like, realistically, that’s not how stuff works, right?”

Oh, Mark. You’re so cute when you’re trying to be philosophical.

Zuckerberg’s vision for AI integration

Now, about that whole “creating God” thing. Zuckerberg did admit that Meta’s tried to get in bed with Apple to integrate their AIs into Apple’s operating systems. But Apple was all, “Uh, no thanks. Your privacy practices are sketchy.”

So, Meta’s plan B is to build tech that goes beyond smartphones. Because who needs iPhones when you can have smart glasses and eventually, wristbands that read your brain signals?

It’s like Zuck always says, “It’s not like we’re going to stop having a phone. It’s just that it’s going to stay in your pocket, and you’ll take it out when you really need to do stuff with it.

But I think people will increasingly just start saying, ‘Hey, I can take this photo with my glasses. I can ask this question to AI, or I can send someone a message—it’s just a lot easier with glasses.’

And let’s not forget about Meta AI Studio, the company’s new toy that lets creators build their own AI avatars. Because what the world really needed was more influencers chatting at us in a “fun” way.

According to Zuckerberg, these AI avatars will be able to answer questions from their followers and chat with people in a fun way, but they’ll be labeled as “AI” so we don’t get confused. Because heaven forbid we think a slightly-intelligent chatbot is an actual human being.

So there you have it, folks. Mark Zuckerberg’s grand vision for an AI-filled future. It’s all about openness, diversity, and a whole lot of Meta tech that may or may not actually work.

But hey, at least the man’s got dreams, right? And who knows, maybe someday we’ll all be wandering around wearing Meta’s brain-reading wristbands, chatting with our AI BFFs, and wondering how we ever lived without this stuff. A girl can dream, right?

Meta AI is already available on Ray-Ban smart glasses, by the way. So, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can try out that whole “looking and asking” thing for yourself. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Anyway, that’s Zuck’s take on the AI revolution. Stay tuned, folks. It’s gonna be a wild ride.

