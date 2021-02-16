3 macOS Big Sur issues and how to fix them

macOS Big Sur is a great operating system update that features the biggest design changes in 20 years. It also adds a bunch of new features to enhance the overall user experience, but nevertheless, many users may experience issues when they install it on their Macs.

Apple has released several updates of the new system to fix the bugs. For example, macOS Big Sur 11.2 has made the Bluetooth issues on Big Sur that plagued many M1 Mac users the thing of the past. Still, some minor problems may remain, but luckily, they can be easily fixed by users. So if you are planning to upgrade the operating system on your Mac, read the article to find out how to fix possible issues with Big Sur.

Issues with Download and Installation

If you have problems with downloading and installing Big Sur on your Mac, first of all, you need to check whether your device supports this operating system. You can find a list of compatible Macs on Apple’s website.

Then, you should make sure that your internet connection is reliable. Next, check out how much storage you have on your Mac. You can do that by clicking the Apple logo in the top left corner and then selecting About This Mac. After that, click Storage. You’ll see how much space remains available. If that is under 16GB, you should move some files to an external drive or to the cloud, or just delete them.

If the download stops because of the “gateway timed out” error, starting your Mac in Safe Mode may help. You need to shut down your device, reboot it, holding Shift, and retry to install macOS Big Sur. Resetting the NVRAM can also help with some booting problems.

Slower Performance

After you installed Big Sur, it’s quite possible that your Mac may be running slower than usual. That happens because your machine is optimizing itself, and after a while, it should return to its normal speed. If after a couple of days, you don’t see any improvement, you can restart it, and it may fix the issue. If that doesn’t help, there are some other things you can do to improve the situation.

First, you can disable some too demanding apps from running in the background because they might cause your Mac to slow down. You can stop those apps from working in the background if you go to System Preferences, choose Users & Groups, and click on Login Items. You only need to check the boxes next to login items and press the minus button.

Besides, you can check the Activity Monitor to find out what demanding processes and apps are using up the most CPU or RAM. If you notice them, you should force-quit them click them in the Activity Monitor list, and then clicking the X at the left of the toolbar. Finally, you need to confirm you want to force-quit these items.

Apps Not Working

If your favorite applications have suddenly stopped working after the installation of Big Sur, it might the issue with the apps themselves, and not your Mac. You can try to uninstall those apps and then install them once again.

Some of your apps may need to be reset with the operating system before they will work properly. But if such problems continue to occur, it’s better to check the websites of the software manufacturers for additional information and make sure that your apps are compatible with macOS Big Sur. If not, you may try to find an alternative compatible application that performs the same function.

