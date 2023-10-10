Connect with us

Save 32% off Govee’s 16ft RGBIC neon rope lights, now $68

Snag this dazzling Govee rope lights for just $67.99 and dive into a world of trippy DIY delights.

The image shows a govee rgbic led neon rope light with recommended color schemes and relative brightness, which can be controlled with voice commands through google home.
Image: KnowTechie

NOTE: You'll need an active Amazon Prime membership to get Amazon's Prime Big Deals pricing.

Party people, have I got a colorful deal for you! Govee’s 16.4ft RGBIC neon rope lights is currently 32% off, dropping the price to just $67.99. That’s right, you can grab these vibrant lights for under 70 bucks!

But you’ll have to act fast because this offer is lights out come October 11, so don’t miss out on your chance to score these lights for cheap.

With Govee’s unique RGBIC technology, you can display multiple groovy colors at once. We’re talking smooth fades, fluid color changes, and trippy light movement up and down the rope. Perfect for creating far-out lighting effects!

Prime Members: $67.99 – Expires Oct. 11
Govee's 16ft RGBIC Neon Rope Lights
4.7
$99.99 ($6.10 / Foot)

The Govee 16.4ft RGBIC Neon Rope Lights ignite creativity, allowing personalized designs on walls and object outlines. These versatile lights bring vibrant color to your life. Note: The adapter and control box are not waterproof, enhancing indoor decor.


KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
10/10/2023 05:34 pm GMT

The possibilities are endless thanks to the bendable rope design

Shape it into words, characters, and even objects – get creative and make your own strobing masterpieces! Outline your TV, bed frame, desktop – anywhere you want a psychedelic glow.

Installation’s a breeze, too. Just use the included clips and screws to mount your creation wherever you desire. The rope is durable yet flexible enough to pose in any position.

Now, let’s talk smart controls. You can command these funky lights via Alexa, Google Home, or the Govee app. Adjust colors and effects, set timers, crank up the brightness – anything to fit the mood.

There’s even a music mode that syncs the lighting to your favorite tunes. A built-in mic picks up what you’re jammin’ to and makes the lights dance along. Far out!

So what are you waiting for? Snag this dazzling Govee neon rope lights for just $67.99 and dive into a world of trippy DIY delights. At this price, it’s a no-brainer for amping up your room’s ambiance. Race you to the checkout, man!

Prime Members: $67.99 – Expires Oct. 11
Govee's 16ft rgbic neon rope lights Govee's 16ft RGBIC Neon Rope Lights
4.7
$99.99 ($6.10 / Foot)

The Govee 16.4ft RGBIC Neon Rope Lights ignite creativity, allowing personalized designs on walls and object outlines. These versatile lights bring vibrant color to your life. Note: The adapter and control box are not waterproof, enhancing indoor decor.


What We Like:
  • Creative Freedom: Govee's 16.4ft RGBIC Neon Rope Lights offer endless possibilities for shaping and decorating your surroundings.
  • Dynamic RGBIC Technology: Illuminate with multiple colors simultaneously, creating captivating lighting effects inspired by nature, holidays, and moods.
  • Smart Voice Control: Easily manage lighting using voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home App.
  • Music Visualization: Elevate your gatherings with lights that sync to music and gaming audio in real-time.
  • Versatile Effects: Choose from 64 preset scene modes, 11 music modes, and seamless group control with other Govee smart lights.
  • Easy Installation: Dust-proof paint surface, 20 included clips, and 20 screws simplify wall application.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
10/10/2023 05:34 pm GMT

