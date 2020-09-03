4 ergonomic mice for small hands

When you spend a lot of time using a computer, the design of your mouse becomes a lot more important.

So much so, that sometimes it’s simply a must to get an ergonomic mouse that will prevent injuries in your wrist and hands. Known as repetitive strain injuries (or RSI), these types of strains can lead to long term damage and make using your computer an uncomfortable chore.

If you find yourself experiencing pain in your hands, wrists, or arms, it’s probably time to invest in an ergonomic mouse (amongst other things). But not all made are equal.

Some people have small hands and some people have large hands. If you purchase an ergonomic mouse that is too large for your hand it may defeat the purpose of getting one in the first place.

This article is for those people with small hands who need an ergonomic mouse that is built for them. We looked around online and found four of the best ergonomic mice on the market, and all of them should be well-suited to those with smaller hands. Let’s take a look at them one by one, but first…

How To Know If You Have Small Hands

Before we can proceed, you need to know if you have small hands in the first place. Otherwise, our recommendations are probably not going to be that useful for you.

Let’s start by looking at the average hand sizes for both sexes. According to Healthline, hand size is generally measured in three ways: length, breadth, and circumference.

To find the length of your hand, measure from the tip of the longest finger to the crease of your wrist. The average length is 7.6 inches for males and 6.8 inches for females. To find the breadth of your hand, measure your palm horizontally at its widest point. The average breadth is 3.5 inches for males and 3.1 inches for females.

Lastly, to find the circumference of your hand, you need a tape measure because you need to measure around the entire palm. Wrap the tape measure just above the thumb and just below the other four knuckles. An average male measure at 8.6 inches, whilst a female is 7 inches.

If your measurements are at or below these numbers (respectively for a female and male) you can be considered to have small hands.

Now that you know if you have small hands, here are 4 mice we recommend to woe away your repetitive strain injury troubles!

This is a somewhat strange and unique mouse, but users with small hands report it to be extremely comfortable. Instead of using a left-right motion, as most mice do, this one just has a large trackball on top.

Those of you who are old enough to remember playing games in a video arcade might be reminded of the past here. However, those old trackball games were terrible, so we’re glad that this technology has improved.

The trackball really does give more precision than a standard mouse, but it does feel a little strange at first. You don’t grip the entire mouse, as you would normally do. Instead, you just rest your hand on the trackball, and the rest of the mouse is basically a hand-pad. There is also a ring around the base of the ball, and you can turn this to scroll between pages.

It’s one of the most expensive items on our list but also very high quality. If you give it a chance and allow yourself to get use to it, you’ll be greeted with a mouse that will help prevent any further hand or wrist injuries.

Pros:

Trackball provides a lot of precision

Scrolling ring is very handy

Does not require you to grip the whole mouse

Easy to set up and customize

Great for long hours

Cons:

Feels a little weird at first

A little expensive

One of the main selling points of this mouse is the fact that it’s tailor-made for small-handed people. As such, it doesn’t have the bulkiness that you often see from other mice, and it is angled in a unique way that follows the natural curve of your hands.

The whole surface of the mouse is turned to a 45-degree angle. This is significant because the bones of the arm naturally want to line up in this way. Try it for yourself: Relax your arm and then raise it up slowly. Bring it straight out in front of yourself and extend fully. You will see that a relaxed and extended arm tends to hold the hand at about 45 degrees.

This is also a very affordable option, so it’s very good for those who can’t afford anything fancy. We also love its wireless design, both of which add to the convenience factor. However, some reviews speak of connectivity issues, saying that the mouse is not always reliable.

These reviews are in the minority, but we do find those thumb buttons to be a little awkward and uncomfortable. It is a good thing most people don’t use those buttons, so it’s not a big problem. Also keep in mind that this mouse is not ambidextrous.

Pros:

Specifically made for small-handed people

Angled design is more comfortable

Compact and wireless

Very affordable

Cons:

Is not ambidextrous

Some users report connectivity issues

If you are an avid PC gamer, you probably spend a lot of time on your computer. Even more so, you probably move and click your mouse a lot more than the average user.

If you have small hands and want a mouse that is comfortable during long gaming sessions, then the Logitech G300S is one of the best options for you.

Being a gaming mouse, the G300S is meant for maximum response time, which makes a big difference during online play. When you’re fighting another player, a fraction of a second can often mean the difference between victory and defeat.

This one is very slim at the base, making it great for people with small hands. It is small enough that you won’t need to stretch your fingers to grip it properly, and we like the fact that it has nine customizable buttons. These are also meant to increase reaction time during online play, and the whole thing is completely ambidextrous. Perhaps the coolest feature is the onboard memory, which lets you save profiles and switch between them quickly.

As for complaints, we would say that this mouse is a specialized tool. It is meant for gamers, and no one else would really need most of these features. So, it’s a great tool for PC gamers, but not so great for everyone else.

Pros:

Designed for fast and efficient use

9 customizable buttons

Very slim at the base

Ambidextrous

Onboard memory

Cons:

Specifically suited to gamers only

Just like so many other ergonomic mice, this entry from Newtral is another strange looking one. Despite appearances, it is extremely comfortable.

Like the Jelly Comb mouse we mentioned earlier, it is tilted at 45 degrees which as we explained earlier aligns with the natural curvature of your wrist and arm. Most users report that it reduces the stress on their hands and wrists during long periods of use.

This one comes with a 3-year warranty, which is not all the common for a mouse. It shows that the company has a high degree of confidence in their product, which is always a plus. It is compatible with Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, all Linux-based systems, and Mac.

That being said, there are some limitations when using this mouse with a Mac. Basically, some of the buttons won’t work, but it will provide the same functionality as a mouse made by Apple.

One of the most noticeable things here is the palm support, which really adds to the comfort factor. If you don’t like it, you can easily detach it and set it aside. The connection is magnetic, so you won’t have to worry about breakage or battery limits.

Pros:

Aligned with natural curvature of wrists and arms

3-year warranty

Compatible with any system

Detachable palm support

Cons:

Some limitations when using a Mac

Summing Up

Just because your hand or wrist hurts whilst using your computer doesn’t mean you need to stop using it. There are many options out there that can help alleviate your strain injuries.

