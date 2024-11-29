Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak reveals a possible launch window

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In September, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset.

In addition to using a MediaTek chipset, this year’s Samsung tablet lineup also fractured a key change.

The Galaxy Tab S10 line only consists of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra, abolishing the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10.

Now, a new report from Neowin suggests that the Korean brand may be preparing to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is coming soon, but we are still missing a lot of details

According to the outlet, Samsung has spilled the beans on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

Like any other brand, Samsung’s US website is currently running a special promotion celebrating Black Friday, offering a year of Goodnotes for free on purchasing Galaxy Tab S10 series devices.

During the promotion, there are also offers on other apps, including YouTube, LumaFusion, etc.

However, the folks at Neowin took a closer look at the promotion’s first footnote on the website and found notable information on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

The footnote states that the United States participants who purchase and activate a Galaxy Tab S10 series or Galaxy Tab S10 FE device by July 31, 2025, will get one year of free access to Goodnotes.

The 1 year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025. To receive the 1 year free access offer, download the Goodnotes app from Samsung Galaxy Store is required. A network connection is required for downloading and using the Goodnotes app, additional data fees may apply when using cellular data.

Now, the footnote mentions not only the Galaxy Tab S10 FE but also the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, hinting that there may be more than one device in the lineup, possibly a Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus like last year.

In addition, the information suggests that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series sometime before July 31, 2025.

However, that’s not all. GalaxyClub.nl reports that Samsung is currently testing two tablets with model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B.

In comparison, last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE 5G had the model numbers SM-X510 and SM-X516B, and the new model number may belong to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE 5G.

The same report also suggests that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is set to get a notable camera upgrade. The device may pack a 12MP primary camera, an upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 8MP primary camera.

Either way, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE’s references have just started coming in.

Of course, we were hoping for a successor to last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, which was received pretty well by the tech community, considering their lower price range.

Now, a sneaky mention in Samsung’s special promotion and tagging the July 31, 2025 date pretty much means we will be able to get our hands on the new Galaxy FE tablets before that.

The Korean brand is rumored to hold its next Unpacked event in mid-to-late January.

So, we speculate the company may announce the new tablets alongside the Galaxy S25 series or sometime after without an event, just via press release.

For the time being, let’s follow the Galaxy Tab S10 FE leaks and see where they lead. We may get more concrete details in the coming weeks.

