Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get the same cameras as its predecessor

A few days ago, Samsung just announced its next-gen mainstream flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, offering a plethora of pre-order and trade-in deals, with the official availability set to begin on February 7.

Meanwhile, the Korean brand’s next set of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, are expected to launch later this year.

Now, a reliable source has revealed the camera specs of the company’s next flip-style phone.

According to a recent report by GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will offer a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter on its rear. When the phone is unfolded, it will also have a 10MP selfie camera.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 may offer camera improvements with software tweaks only

If the leaked camera setup for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sounds familiar, we wouldn’t be surprised, as it’s the same as last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However, it’s possible that Samsung may use larger sensors, which could improve the image quality.

Still, considering Samsung’s track record with its foldable phone, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath for any possible hardware upgrade.

Meanwhile, GalaxyClub reports that without any hope for hardware upgrades, any possible camera improvements will likely be software-oriented.

Additionally, the choice of processor could impact the camera’s performance. For example, the Snapdragon 8 Elite enables better low-light video on the Galaxy S25 series.

Unfortunately, another recent rumor suggested that Samsung could ship the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, which, based on the leaked specs, is a monster.

