Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10 Plus debut with a focus on AI

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is finally official, and it is one member shorter: the vanilla model. This year’s Galaxy Tab S-series only includes the Plus and Ultra models, as Samsung has dropped the 11-inch base model from the lineup.

They feature the whole Galaxy AI set of features, bringing them to the big-screen estate. They ship with an S-Pen stylus for an enhanced experience. These tablets also have several hardware upgrades over their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a bigger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 2960×1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, which Samsung claims the CPU is 18 percent faster, the GPU is 28 percent faster, and the NPU brings a 14 percent boost in performance over the Tab S9 series.

Under the hood is a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. For optics, it has a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a dual 12MP camera setup at the front for selfies and video calls.

It retails for $1,199.99 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, $1,319.99 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, and $1,619.99 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage unit. Pre-orders are now open.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus flaunts a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 2800×1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ So and draws power from a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging support under the hood.

It houses a dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12MP snapper at the front. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs $999.99, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs $1,119.99. You can pre-order it below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series AI features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series comes with a slew of AI features. Here’s a quick rundown of every AI feature:

Note Assist: It streamlines schoolwork, note-taking, and journaling by offering automated transcriptions and AI-generated summaries. It also includes PDF Overlay Translation, allowing for seamless on-screen PDF translations, and a Handwriting Help tool to tidy up messy handwriting.

It streamlines schoolwork, note-taking, and journaling by offering automated transcriptions and AI-generated summaries. It also includes PDF Overlay Translation, allowing for seamless on-screen PDF translations, and a Handwriting Help tool to tidy up messy handwriting. Sketch to Image: This feature lets you transform your ideas into visual images, helping you overcome mental blocks.

This feature lets you transform your ideas into visual images, helping you overcome mental blocks. Circle to Search: It lets you quickly search, translate, or solve problems without switching apps. With just two taps, you can translate any image, video, or text on the tablet and even outline steps for solving math and physics problems.

It lets you quickly search, translate, or solve problems without switching apps. With just two taps, you can translate any image, video, or text on the tablet and even outline steps for solving math and physics problems. Intelligent Home Device: It serves as a home AI hub, making it easy to manage SmartThings-enabled devices with features like 3D Map View. You can control home devices, such as turning off the TV or adjusting lights and air conditioning, all from the tablet. It also provides notifications for issues like an open refrigerator door. Additionally, you can monitor energy consumption with SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode.

Are you going to get any of the Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets? Or would you rather go for an iPad? Tell us what you prefer and why you do, down below in the comments, and head over to our Twitter or Facebook for more.

