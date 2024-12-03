Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC 4.0 $219.99 Quick Verdict: On first impression, the KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC absolutely gets the job done for surfing the web and editing online documents, making it a good choice for companies looking to scale up without buying a bunch of Lenovo Thinkpads. Pros: Incredibly small and light.

Incredibly small and light. Easy to set up.

Easy to set up. Good amount of USB and HDMI ports. Cons: Specs might not be able to handle most modern games.

Specs might not be able to handle most modern games. Setup documentation is scant

Setup documentation is scant Struggles under extreme load (but to be fair, it's not built for that) Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I’m tall. I’m 6’5″, which is a totally normal height, but apparently, it’s just tall enough that people feel the need to point it out.

That’s why I thought Kevin was joking when he asked me to review the KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC.

Size comparison in case you were wondering.

What use could a large man like me have for such a small Windows PC? Turns out – a lot.

So let’s get into it.

KAMRUI Mini PC specs:

Intel Alder Lake N97 processor (2.0GHz, MAX TO 3.6GHz, 4 cores, 6MB Cache)

16 GB DDR Ram

512 GB SSD Hard Drive (upgradeable)

UHD Graphics and 4K output

2 HDMI ports, 4 USB ports, 1 VGA port, 1 headphone jack

Dimensions: 5.1″ x 5.1″ x 1.96″

Who would want a tiny Windows PC? Well, off the top of my head here are some ways I can imagine using the KAMRUI Mini PC:

As the brain for a retro gaming setup (emulators)

To turn the TV into a second family PC

As a streaming media center (Plex, etc)

As an enterprise purchase by a company scaling faster than their budget can afford.

There are a lot of folks like that around the world. Right now, I am using the KAMRUI Mini PC to file this review, and it’s handling the WordPress environment without any slowdown, even though I’m also downloading Fortnite.

Alternative options worth checking out:

— Mac Mini M4 (Current best offer)

— Bosgame P3 Mini PC (Current best offer)

— Uxx Mini PC (Current best offer)

The KAMRUI Mini PC

The first thing I noticed when I opened the box was that this thing was small. How small? Well, here’s a picture of it next to a can of seltzer and a Guy Fieri action figure my friend Justin made and gave me the last time I moved.

In case you didn’t believe me about the size.

The KAMRUI Mini PC includes a power cable, mounting screws (the instructions say to mount it to the back of your TV/monitor), and an HDMI cable that was a little too short to be useful for my purposes.

The KAMRUI Mini PC comes with a fully registered version of Windows 11 and all its benefits. I hadn’t used Windows in nearly two decades, so there was a bit of a learning curve and muscle memory—but that’s my fault, not the computer’s.

What has he seen?

The KAMRUI Mini PC found my keyboard and mouse immediately, making the whole process even quicker than I feared.

Stress test

After setting up Windows, I put my KAMRUI Mini PC through its paces. That is, I opened a browser, visited the most memory-intensive site I could think of (CNN), and opened as many tabs as possible. I got to 19 before noticing a slowdown.

So much news, so little time.

In fact, I had the thing humming pretty well for a while, with tons of open windows and the Epic Games launcher downloading Fortnite in the background, and the PC still handled pretty well.

This is where the fan started to go “Whiiirrrrrrrrrr”

What can’t it do?

To really see what this little dude could do, I loaded up the Epic installer and my beloved Fortnite character and dropped in for some Solo Zero Build.

Gonna get that Juice WRLD outfit.

I was promptly faced with extreme graphic issues, as assets popped in and out – leaving me unable even to fire a pistol at a Level 1 John Wick.

After finishing 73rd, I swiftly rage-quit and pounded a Mountain Dew.

RIP Taco Lady 🙁

Alternatives to consider

Final thoughts

It’s far from a game-changer, but for under $200, this could be a pretty good option for anyone who can’t afford the latest Mac offerings.

I would recommend it for schools, small businesses, or even just helping grandma or grandpa get online without having to buy an expensive new device.

For more resource-intensive tasks, you’re probably better off paying a few extra hundred dollars for something more suitable for your needs.

KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC 4.0 $219.99 This small-but-mighty Intel-powered Windows PC is a great pick for anyone looking to turn their TV into a media center, retro gaming machine, or reliable second family PC. Alternative options worth checking out: -- Mac Mini M4 (Current best offer) -- Bosgame P3 Mini PC (Current best offer) -- Uxx Mini PC (Current best offer)

Quick Verdict: On first impression, the KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC absolutely gets the job done for surfing the web and editing online documents, making it a good choice for companies looking to scale up without buying a bunch of Lenovo Thinkpads. Pros: Incredibly small and light.

Incredibly small and light. Easy to set up.

Easy to set up. Good amount of USB and HDMI ports. Cons: Specs might not be able to handle most modern games.

Specs might not be able to handle most modern games. Setup documentation is scant

Setup documentation is scant Struggles under extreme load (but to be fair, it's not built for that) Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what do you think about the KAMRUI GK3Plus Mini PC? Does it pique your interest as a budget-friendly option for everyday tasks or perhaps as a nifty retro gaming setup? Or are you still on the fence about whether such a tiny device can really pack a punch?

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news