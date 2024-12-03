Leak details specs of allegedly canceled Google Pixel Tablet 2

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google’s Pixel Tablet 2 may remain a concept rather than a reality, as the company has reportedly killed the device and might be working on Tablet 3 instead.

However, new insights from Android Authority paint a picture of what the device could have offered in terms of hardware configuration.

While there is still no official confirmation whether the Tablet 2 will see the light of day or not, the report does highlight upgrades over the original Pixel tablet.

Canceled Pixel Tablet 2 upgrades revealed in a new report

As per the report, the sequel to the original Pixel Tablet was reportedly set to feature significant upgrades, starting with a 120Hz refresh rate for its 10.95-inch LCD display, doubling the smoothness of its predecessor while maintaining the same 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

The camera system also saw improvements, with the front-facing camera upgraded to a 10MP sensor akin to the one in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and an improved 11MP rear shooter.

Besides this, connectivity was another focal point for the Tablet 2, with Google intending to integrate the 5G modem from the Pixel 9 series.

However, while cellular models were expected to include GPS, they would have lacked satellite connectivity.

The device could also have been positioned as a stronger smart home hub, incorporating a Thread radio.

Although its practical use remained unclear given that similar features in the Pixel 9 phones have yet to be leveraged.

Additionally, Google planned to introduce external display support, enabling the tablet to connect to monitors with resolutions up to 4K.

While these upgrades might not have been the best upgrades we have seen on a new tablet compared to their predecessor, they could have improved the Pixel Tablet’s chances as a versatile hybrid of Android tablet and smart display, providing a stronger competitor to Apple’s iPad.

What are your thoughts on these leaked specs? Does this look like a tablet you would have bought if it ever We would love to hear more from you below in the comments, or through our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news