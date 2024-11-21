Google Pixel Tablet 3 is reportedly canceled

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has apparently abandoned ‘Kiyomi,’ which was thought to be the codename for the Pixel Tablet 3.

A new report suggests we won’t see the Pixel Tablet 3, as Google apparently decided to end the Pixel line of tablets last week.

The report suggests that the teams that worked on the Pixel Tablet 3 have apparently been moved to other projects.

If accurate, the Pixel Tablet 2 will be the company’s last slate, as Google’s long-term commitment to the tablet sector remains uncertain.

Google’s plan to release the Pixel Tablet 3 is dead

Rumors about a third-generation Pixel Tablet (codenamed “Kiyomi”) had circulated earlier, with reports suggesting a 2027 release. This model was expected to include a Tensor G6 processor and dual USB-C ports.

However, a report from Android Headlines indicates that Google has decided to cancel the Pixel Tablet 3 entirely, with this decision reportedly made in mid-November 2024.

The development teams have allegedly been informed, and staff are being reassigned to other projects.

If accurate, this news raises concerns about Google’s long-term commitment to the tablet market, resembling its earlier abandonment of the Nexus tablet line and the Pixel Slate.

While Google’s track record of discontinuing products adds weight to these rumors, its continued investment in software development for the Pixel Tablet suggests some level of ongoing support.

The uncertainty surrounding the Pixel Tablet’s future could push users toward alternatives like Samsung, OnePlus, or Apple tablets, which offer more stability in product lineups.

However, until Google makes an official announcement, these reports should be treated with caution.

Google released its long-awaited Pixel Tablet in 2023. However, as 2024 draws to a close, there has been no sign of a second-generation model addressing the original’s shortcomings.

Recent leaks suggest a Pixel Tablet 2 might be in the works. This second version could launch later in 2024 or 2025 and potentially feature an official keyboard case and improved cameras, hinting that Google still sees potential in its tablet line.

What do you think about Google’s direction with its tablets? Do you think we’ll see more tablets from Google in the future? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news