Apple could bring 90Hz displays to iPad Air, Studio Display, and iMac

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Today, a new rumor suggests that Apple is developing a 90Hz display, which could arrive with the new iPad Air models, the next 24-inch iMac, and the Studio Display.

2024 has been excellent for Apple, especially with the arrival of multiple new iPads. The company refreshed the iPad Air line with the M2 chip and even introduced a new 13-inch variant.

Meanwhile, Apple refreshed the 24-inch iMac with the M4 chip, and we are yet to get our hands on it.

While these new products are excellent, boasting new hardware and peak performance, customers aren’t pleased about paying a hefty premium for products boasting the basic 60Hz refresh rate in 2024.

However, according to a new rumor from an anonymous source via the Upgrade podcast, Apple is developing a 90Hz display for the next iteration of iPad Air, iMac, and Studio Display.

Long-awaited display upgrade set for M3 iPad Air, next iMac, and Studio Display

Image: KnowTechie

The current iteration of iPad Air models (11-inch and 13-inch), 24-inch iMac, and the Studio Display all pack displays with the basic 60Hz refresh rate.

According to the rumor, the rumored 90Hz refresh rate display will first appear with the M3 iPad Air and eventually reach the next 24-inch iMac and Studio Display. Here’s the complete quote,

I have news on-screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They’re also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display.

While we have heard multiple rumors about the iPhone 17’s ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate support, this is the first time we have encountered a rumor about Apple’s alleged development of 90Hz display tech for other products.

Image: Apple

However, regarding the next-gen iPad Air, Bloomberg recently reported that the next iteration could debut in early 2025.

Apple just updated the 24-inch iMac last week, so the earliest possibility of the next upgrade is around late 2025. Meanwhile, there are no other credible rumors about a next-gen Studio Display.

What do you think about this budget-tier ProMotion we may get? Is it enough, or do you want 120Hz on every Apple device? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, and follow our Twitter and Facebook for more tech news.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news