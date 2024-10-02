iPhone SE 4 with new design, new iPad Air to launch in early 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We’ve already heard rumors about the iPhone SE 4 with a new design. The device is reported to be ditching its current design in favor of a style more akin to the edge-to-edge display found on the latest iPhones.

And now, Mark Gurman, the Bloomberg Apple whisperer, has shared details about the release dates for the iPhone SE 4 and the new iPad Air models and what upgrades we can expect with them.

New iPhone SE design, finally?

According to the report, the next-gen iPhone SE, which could be called the iPhone SE 4, is expected to go on sale “early next year.” The future edition of the iPhone SE could include many improvements because the series hasn’t been updated since 2022.

Firstly, the home button will no longer be part of the iPhone SE, as it wouldn’t fit in the new design. Thus, like the rest of the iPhone lineup, the iPhone SE 4 will use Face ID to unlock the device. The design of the iPhone SE has remained the same for the last two models. It seems like Apple will finally change it next year.

Gurman also speculates that the upcoming iPhone SE could support Apple Intelligence, requiring an updated chip. Previous iterations of the iPhone SE have shipped the same silicon as the flagship models from the previous generation, meaning that the next SE will be receiving the latest A18 chipset.

New iPad Air with internal improvements

Besides the new iPhone SE, Gurman also says that Apple is working on new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, which could launch alongside the iPhone SE 4. The report adds that the new iPad would have “internal improvements.”

However, what those improvements might include is a mystery. Gurman added that Apple is developing new Magic Keyboards designed to fit the new iPad Air models.

Are you looking forward to the new iPhone SE 4 and iPad Air? Will you be buying either? Tell us your plans in the comments down below, or hit us up on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news