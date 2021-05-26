5 digital tools revolutionizing the remote business

While it’s safe to assume that most business owners hope to see the coronavirus pandemic in the rearview mirror as soon as possible, the COVID-19 era will likely leave behind a few of the practices it inspired. As the pandemic raged on, owners attempted to mitigate the spread of the virus by encouraging employees who could complete their work remotely to stay home as much as possible. As the new norm reached its final form, the benefits to remote work, beyond limiting office contagions, became apparent quickly.

From cutting overhead costs on rent for office space and offering employees improved flexibility to gaining access to talent all over the globe, companies are catching on to the advantages of doing businesses remotely.

As businesses continue to digitize their operations, the market for assistive tools has boomed. Before your business fully embraces the digital age, check out these five digital tools that are revolutionizing remote business.

Virtual offices

For employees who live far away from a company’s headquarters or are concerned about mid-pandemic viral exposure, virtual offices like these offer a digital work environment without requiring physical presence at an office location. Many virtual office software options provide digital mailboxes for you and your employees, business phone/fax numbers, and even a virtual business address.

Digital storage

The days of filing cabinets and stacks of on-paper company records are long gone. Without room for paper stashing or large computer servers, businesses require remote storage options that are safe, secure, and convenient. Enter cloud storage. Offered by Google, Amazon, Dropbox, and more, digital storage tools are user-friendly mechanisms for storing important data and backing up documents.

While in-office employees can enjoy in-person water cooler banter and short walks to their coworkers’ desks for collaborative chats, businesses that employ remote workers require communication tools that can be used anywhere. Video conferencing tools like Zoom, Webex, or Google Meet offer digital meeting spaces for client interactions and office happy hours and socials alike, while instant chat features like Google Hangouts or Slack allow colleagues to rapidly exchange messages throughout the workday.

Time and productivity trackers

Remote business owners and executives manage employees who are working from a variety of locations. Since the work-from-home lifestyle can tempt some workers with three-hour lunch breaks or on-the-job naps, monitoring employee productivity is a must. Digital accountability software like Toggl or Hubbstaff helps team leaders track time spent on projects, internet activity, and room for improvement regarding efficiency.

Mindful browsing software

Let’s face it: when working from home, employees are susceptible to accidental Instagram binges and shopping sprees. Luckily, mindful browsing software and extensions on employee browsers gently remind remote workers to ditch social media distractions or inappropriate google searches and get back on track. When employees try to access internet sites irrelevant to work materials, software like StayFocused or MindfulBrowsing offers a reminder to refocus on mindful productivity and wait to enjoy a Facebook session until after they’re off the clock.

In conclusion

While some businesses have decided to bid farewell to onsite work and others are eager to return to the office, business owners and executives can rest assured that they’ll be prepared for any level of remote work with these revolutionary tools in their tool belts.

