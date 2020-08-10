5 effective ways to keep your motorcycle safe with modern tech

Nowadays, we have a myriad of choices when it comes to commuting, business travel, leisure escapades, and everything in between. From those electric scooters every hipster and their dog has, to those of you who love the thunderous roar of your motorcycle, all the way to the RV enthusiasts who love the comfort and functionality of a mobile home, there is no denying that you have plenty of options at your disposal.

That said, what happens when you’re faced with a possibility that someone might try to steal one of your most prized possessions?

Specifically, how can you prevent someone from stealing your motorcycle? After all, a car or an RV is a bit safer seeing as how you can actually lock the doors and hide a GPS device under the dashboard. Nevertheless, there are some pretty smart ways you can protect your motorcycle from theft, especially if you let technology lend a helping hand. With that in mind, here are the five gadgets you need to elevate motorcycle security.

Use a motorcycle alarm system

The first and most obvious security measure you can introduce is, of course, a motorcycle alarm system. These systems are not new by any means, however, nowadays you can get advanced alarms that have numerous innovative functionalities and can be fine-tuned to your liking, making sure that the alarm goes off in the right situation instead of waking up the whole street in the middle of the night because a local cat decided to take a nap on the seat.

Depending on your budget and your willingness to splurge on a smart alarm, you can even get a system that you can connect and control with your smartphone, allowing you to monitor the state of your motorcycle at all times. The alarm can notify you on your phone of any suspicious activity, so there’s no risk of you not being aware that your bike is in danger.

Consider a smarter bike lock

You know how companies are always coming up with smarter locks for cars but car owners keep buying the tried-and-tested products that have been in use for decades? It’s because some products just work, and the same goes for motorcycles. If you have the financial resources to splurge on your metal steed, then go right ahead and get a smart lock for your wheel that also acts as an alarm and can be optimized via smartphone.

On the other hand, you can always get a good old block of steel in the shape of a brake lock or a throttle lock that will do just fine whether you’re out on a road trip and parking in the middle of nowhere, or if you’ve parked your bike in a poorly-lit street.

Motorcycle insurance is a must

At first glance, insurance is not really a tech-based solution for keeping your motorcycle safe, however, the sheer importance of having anti-theft motorcycle insurance at your side makes it deserving of a separate mention. What’s more, you can think of it as a tech tip if you consider the fact that you can nowadays get comprehensive motorcycle insurance online and via apps very quickly, meaning that you don’t have to waste your time visiting insurers and comparing their offers manually.

Then there’s the question of support and the sheer functionality of your insurance policy, or in other words, what you can do with it without having to personally meet with your insurer. If you get an insurance policy with a tech-oriented insurance company, you can easily manage your policy remotely via smartphone and a dedicated app, and you can make a claim if need be through this app. All of this makes insurance kind of a tech tip if you take the time to find the right insurance company – whatever the case may be, having comprehensive bike insurance is a must.

Install a smart tracking system

Sometimes, it’s impossible to prevent a theft if the suspect is skilled in their trade, but that doesn’t mean that you should say goodbye to your bike forever. With a good GPS tracking device neatly tucked away in the back compartment, or concealed somewhere on the bike, you can track your motorcycle and convey its whereabouts to the authorities, making sure that you get it back quickly and safely.

If all else fails, use a kill switch

The kill switch is a seldom-used security device, but it is popular with those car and motorcycle owners who know how their machines function on a more intricate level. Because your motorcycle has a pretty complex electrical system, knowing how and where to connect a security kill switch can be a great way to stop a thief dead in their tracks by simply cutting the power supply to the onboard system. This is one of the best ways to prevent your bike from getting stolen, but it can set you back a pretty penny.

Vehicle safety should be your number one priority, but when it comes to securing a motorcycle, things can be a little more complicated. Use these smart tips and tech to keep your bike safe at all times and to protect your investment in the long run.

What do you think? How do you keep your motorcycle secure?

