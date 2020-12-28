5 ways to find out who’s calling you

In the same way that we can block phone numbers, we can also lookup owners of unknown numbers without returning their calls. This is especially helpful if the unregistered number happens to be owned by someone we don’t wish to talk to, like, an ex-lover, distant relative, colleague, or telemarketer.

To help you uncover who’s calling you and avoid unwanted conversations, telemarketing scams, spam or prank calls, and the like, try one of the below methods.

Search Engines

Aside from providing detailed answers to your how-to questions, search engines such as Google or Bing can also help you identify caller IDs. If it’s owned by a registered business, for instance, their number is likely to be listed on business profiles online and on their website.

However, results on search engines aren’t always accurate or complete. Sometimes, you will not find information on the phone number. This is because cell phone numbers are usually published online only when linked to public-facing websites, articles, reviews, or complaints. Nevertheless, these search engines could significantly help you identify where the call is coming from.

Reverse Phone Lookup Tool

For a hassle-free experience, you may opt for reverse phone lookup engines. These reliable and trustworthy third-party websites can easily attach a name to the phone number you’re searching for. They may also provide more detailed reports on the phone number owner, including home address, date of birth, gender, criminal history, and more.

Though you will likely need to pay a fee, utilizing such tools to help you figure out who an unknown phone call is from is ideal. These tools are fast, accurate, and up-to-date with data from trusted sources.

Social Media Platforms

Social networking sites are the most commonly utilized digital platforms. Hence, these platforms provide an easy way to locate people online. Though you can try searching on any of the social media platforms you use, Facebook appears to be the most reliable one.

In fact, Facebook has a built-in search feature wherein a profile would show up if you type a phone number in the search field. By default, users can be looked up by their phone numbers. This, however, only works if the owner links their number to their account or if they allowed it to be publicly accessible.

Scam Call or Phone Registry Websites

You can also utilize so-called scam call websites. These are online databases that contain phone numbers reported to be used for scam or spam calls. They basically collate complaints from users across the globe, filter and review the data to ensure accuracy, and store those numbers in a secure database.

Third-Party Mobile Apps

Several third-party mobile apps can also help you identify and block unknown or scam calls. These applications can determine who’s trying to call you before you even pick up your phone. Using their own database, creators of such apps have programmed automatic detection, unmasking the owner’s identity without the need for a manual search.

Depending on the app, these phone apps can do so much more than identifying the number’s owner. Additional features usually include automatic spam blocking, telemarketing filters, call recording, and the like.

Constantly receiving calls from unregistered or unknown numbers can be annoying especially when the callers keep using another number after being blocked previously. Then again, unknown calls aren’t always a bad thing. A long-lost relative or an old friend might be reaching out, or it could also be an emergency call.

Hence, giving a call back to numbers you don’t recognize doesn’t hurt. Plus, it’s probably the most effective way of knowing who exactly is calling you and what they need from you.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: