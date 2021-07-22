A bunch of major websites are down due to a DNS failure

If you tried to visit Delta Air Lines, Capital One, GoDaddy, or a handful of others today, you might have been met with a broken website or DNS failure notification.

As reported by CNBC, the websites mentioned above, plus websites like Cosco, LastPass, and AT&T are currently experiencing website issues. For us, GoDaddy is working, but the others either get met with the DNS failure notification or a site maintenance page.

Other reports show that website outages are in the thousands, including online services like Xbox Live. Downdetector shows the issue is widespread.

It seems the outages are also location-specific, with some users around the country having no issues accessing the sites.

We’ll continue to update this as more news is available.

