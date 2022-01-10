Add a second screen to any setup with this $112 portable monitor

If you’re someone who heavily relies on a second monitor, what do you do when you have to travel or generally work from somewhere that isn’t your home or office? Unfortunately, you have to bite the bullet and work from a single screen in most cases. Thankfully, this is where a portable monitor comes into play.

If you’re looking to make the jump to one, here’s something that will make you consider getting one. For a limited time, this INNOCN N2F Portable Monitor is down to just $112 with promo code N2F2022NC, along with clipping the 20% on-site coupon. This monitor typically sells for $189.99.

There are so many uses you could get out of this monitor. Whether you need an extra screen for your gaming console, an extra monitor for your laptop, or even extending your phone’s screen – this portable monitor can do it all.

As for specs, the monitor measures out to 15.8″ inches and features a full HD 1080 IPS display at 1920×1080 resolution. In addition, the monitor features a built-in speaker and comes equipped with a dual USB-C and mini HDMI port. And the monitor is super slim too, which makes it easy to travel with.

The list goes on, but the main takeaway is that this monitor is down to a whopping $112. We highly recommend it and wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this deal. Again, to get the discount, be sure to enter code N2F2022NC at checkout, along with clipping the 20% on-site coupon. The code expires on January 20.

