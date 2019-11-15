Add an extra PS4 DualShock controller to the mix for just $47

Alright, we get it. These PS4 controllers are not cheap. They usually sell at around $65. So we totally understand why you may have never opted in picking up an extra one. Well, if this is the case and you’re looking to add an extra controller to your set up, Amazon is blowing Steel Black options out at just $47.

While it’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen, it’s by far the lowest price in this color choice. Either way, this deal is up for grabs if you want a brand new PS4 controller for $47. And it couldn’t come at a better time with the holidays fast approaching.



Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.