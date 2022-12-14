Add this Arealer RC car as a last-minute stocking stuffer, now $140

If you’re scrambling around looking for some last-minute gifts to put under the tree, the Arealer F19A RC car is on sale for $139, down from its usual price of $179.

The offer is available now and valid through December 30. This deal is a great opportunity for RC car enthusiasts who want to upgrade their collection.

This high-speed RC car can reach speeds of up to 43mph. It features a hydraulic alloy shock absorber, differential lock, hollow tire, and tilting wheel, making it perfect for off-road adventures.

Arealer F19A RC Car

The car also has a 4WD climbing system and super long endurance, so you can enjoy hours of fun.

One of the standout features of the Arealer F19A is its electronic step-less transmission with brake function. This allows you to increase the car’s speed as much as you want.

The Arealer F19A RC car is designed to conquer all kinds of terrain

Its off-road tires provide a strong grip on any surface, and the hollow wheels give it extra power for climbing.

The car also has a high-speed compatible climbing system that allows you to switch between small and large torque, so you can tackle any obstacle.

Overall, the Arealer F19A RC car is a great choice for those who want a high-speed, durable, and versatile RC car. With its discounted price and impressive features, it’s a deal worth considering.

The option listed above only comes with two batteries. Walmart also sells another package that includes three batteries, and luckily that’s on sale too for $150, down from its usual $200.

