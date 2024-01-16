Apple reveals which apps will work on Vision Pro at launch

Apple is ready to launch the Vision Pro within a few weeks. The pre-orders for the company’s first mixed-reality headset are all set to begin on January 19, while the first deliveries are slated for February 2.

Ahead of the launch, we have some insight into the applications for productivity, streaming, and others for the company’s new “Spatial Computing” platform that you can expect at launch.

Applications available for Apple Vision Pro

We are not entirely sure which or how many applications will be available at the Apple Vision Pro launch, but Apple has shed some light on the matter.

According to the company’s latest press release, there are “more than 1 million familiar apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system.”

That said, the device’s Apple Store will feature apps with custom-designed “spatial computing experiences unlike any other platform” – allowing apps to scale and be arranged almost anywhere.

Here’s the list of applications that would offer a full spatial computing experience, according to Apple.

Productivity apps

Microsoft 365 apps (specifics TBA)

Fantastical

JigSpace

Slack

Apple’s Freeform

Communication apps

FaceTime

Zoom

Cisco Webex

Microsoft Teams

The headet’s Persona feature will also be available at launch, but it is to be considered a beta version.

Vision Pro streaming apps

The following streaming services will be ready for Vision Pro.

Apple TV+

Disney+

Max (HBO Max + Discovery)

Gaming

Access to 250+ games with Apple Arcade

Support for PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers (and others)

More games could be supported outside of Apple Arcade

That’s all! Interestingly, not even a single Google productivity or entertainment services were explicitly mentioned.

In terms of entertainment services, we are getting Disney+, HBO Max, and other services. On the other hand, Microsoft 365 and Slack were the big work names.

