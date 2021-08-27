Alphabet’s Wing drone has now delivered over 10,000 cups of coffee

Wing is a company from Australia that is leading the way in automated drone delivery. Over the past year, the company delivered more than 10,000 coffees and 1,200 roasted chickens in one Australian city alone.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Wing celebrated its success ahead of the company’s two-year anniversary in September. The company, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, is quickly approaching 100,000 deliveries overall. Of those near 100,000 deliveries, more than 50,000 have come in one city in the last eight months alone.

The place where Wing has seen the most success is Logan, Australia. Logan is a city just outside of Brisbane, with a population of around 300,000 people. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and the place where Wing has focused most of its expansion. The company serves a total of 19 surrounding suburbs in the city with a population of around 110,000 people.

Despite the increased success in Logan, Wing hasn’t limited its efforts to Australian cities. The company has partnerships with businesses and companies around the world. The company began expanding in the US after becoming the first delivery drone company to win approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in 2019.

And it looks like it’s just the beginning for Wing. The company has its eyes on cities all over the world as potential places for high-volume drone deliveries. The company says it’s gearing up for several exciting announcements, including new partnerships, new technologies, and new cities.

