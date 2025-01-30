Amazon sued for secretly tracking consumers through smartphones

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A newly filed lawsuit accuses Amazon of covertly gathering extensive personal data from smartphone users, potentially revealing sensitive details such as their daily routines, shopping habits, religious practices, and even health conditions.

This information is allegedly collected through hidden code embedded in popular apps, such as “Speedtest by Ookla,” and then monetized without users’ consent.

Amazon is secretly spying on you

According to the lawsuit, reported by Reuters, Amazon’s data collection practices enable the company to track individuals’ movements precisely, including where they live, work, and socialize.

The complaint, brought forth by California resident Felix Kolotinsky, claims Amazon has created comprehensive digital profiles of consumers by “fingerprinting” their personal data.

This involves correlating a vast array of information to form detailed behavioral patterns, all without the knowledge or approval of the users.

Central to the allegations is Amazon’s “Ads SDK,” a software development kit that the company provides to app developers.

When integrated into an app, this tool purportedly acts as a surveillance mechanism, continuously logging users’ activities and locations.

Kolotinsky argues that these practices violate California’s stringent privacy laws and computer access regulations, leading him to seek $5 billion in damages on behalf of millions of affected Californians.

The lawsuit highlights the growing tension between consumer privacy and corporate data exploitation, emphasizing how seemingly benign tools like in-app code can yield profound insights into users’ private lives.

Although the lawsuit does not accuse Amazon of direct eavesdropping, it suggests the company assembles a mosaic of personal information that could reveal intimate details about users, including their sexual orientation, religious affiliations, and health concerns.

Amazon has yet to issue a response to these allegations, and attorneys for the plaintiff have refrained from further comment.

If successful, the case could have far-reaching implications for how tech companies gather and monetize consumer data.

