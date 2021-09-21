Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite features a bigger screen, better battery life, and supports USB-C

After a nearly three-year break, Amazon has finally announced a new Kindle Paperwhite. This time around, the company has opted for a USB-C charging port to go along with the new Kindle’s increased battery life.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite has been a huge success since its original release in 2018. Amazon didn’t change much of the Paperwhite’s design with this iteration, aside from the larger 6.8″ screen. The 2018 version has a 6″ inch screen, so there is a pretty decent size increase this time around.

And of course, Amazon wanted to keep the overall size increase of the new Kindle Paperwhite, so it opted for smaller bezels around the display.

But even though the company kept the design changes to a minimum with the new Kindle Paperwhite, that doesn’t mean that this new version doesn’t come with some significant upgrades in other areas.

The new Kindle has a better battery and more processing power

Image: Amazon

In addition to the larger screen, the new Kindle Paperwhite has a better battery with an incredibly long life. Fully charged, the new Paperwhite can last for a solid 10 weeks, up from the six-week life of the previous edition.

And with the addition of the USB-C charging port, you can juice that battery up faster than ever. The device can be charged from 0 to 100 in just two and a half hours. Two and a half hours of charging for 10 weeks of battery life seems like a pretty good deal.

The new Paperwhite also comes with an upgrade chip that Amazon says should offer around 20 percent better performance. Paired with Amazon’s new Kindle software, the company hopes to give a more smartphone-like experience in terms of both interface and performance.

Amazon is offering three different versions of the new Paperwhite

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite starts at $139 for the basic version with ad support ($159 for a version without ads), but the company is actually offering three different options this time around. In addition to the standard version, there’s the new Paperwhite Signature Edition.

This marks the first time that Amazon has offered different versions for the same model of Kindle. With the Signature Edition, you can get the option for wireless Qi charging as well as automatically adjusting light sensors that you can find on the Kindle Oasis.

The Signature Edition also includes a 32 GB hard drive, compared to the 8 GB of storage on the standard version, and goes for $189 or $209 for the no-ads version.

The company is also offering a third version, specifically for kids. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition comes a year of Amazon Kids Plus, a two-year extended warranty, and a kid-friendly cover. That version goes for $159 or $179 for the ad-free version.

You can preorder any version of the new Kindle Paperwhite starting today, but they won’t be officially launching until October 27.

