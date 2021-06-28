Lenovo is working on some new Android tablets that can also be used as second monitors

Most manufacturers seem to have given up making Android tablets, except for Lenovo who are still churning out interesting designs. Now there are three new premium tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, and Tab P11 Plus, a refreshed budget line, and even a new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 which features a wireless charging station.

The coolest model in the new lineup is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13. It’s not because of the Snapdragon 870 processor, or the 10,000 mAh battery (although that’s impressive), it’s the micro HDMI port that’s built into the side.

That means it can be used as a secondary screen for your laptop, or display for your games console. Neat, right? The 13-inch screen is also running a 2160 x 1350 resolution, and a brightness of 400 nits. Oh, and charging is handled via USB-C.

Image: KnowTechie

The smaller Yoga Tab 11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and has an 11-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. There are two versions, one with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both versions have a 7,700 mAh battery and two 8MP cameras, one front-facing and one back-facing.

Android 11 runs on both Yoga Tabs, and have a tactile fabric back so they’ll be more comfortable to hold one-handed. You can also use the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 with both, and they have a multi-use kickstand on the back.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is basically the Yoga Tab 11 without the multi-function kickstand, but you do get a keyboard and stylus in the box. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is a cute Google Assistant-powered smart clock with a four-inch screen. It’s covered in woven fabric and has an optional accessory that turns it into a wireless charging dock for your smartphone.

When available in July, the Yoga Tab 13 will start at $680. The Yoga Tab 11 starts at $320, the Tab P11 Plus starts at $260, and both will be available in August. The Smart Clock 2 comes in September, and will start at $90, presumably without the wireless charging dock.

