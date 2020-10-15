Another (yes, another) person was apparently flying a jet pack near Los Angeles Airport

Here’s something that honestly isn’t that surprising in 2020: someone has been flying around the Los Angeles International Airport on a jet pack. And to make things even more interesting, this is the second time this has been reported.

Per CNN, “A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport,” the FAA said in a statement.

Now, keep in mind, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Apparently, someone else was reported to be doing the same thing back in September. Is it the same person? Does someone else out there in LA have another jet pack? Also, what kind of jet pack is capable of flying at 6,000 feet? That’s really high. Ugh, I have so many questions.

Obviously, the FBI is looking into the matter. Speaking to CNN, the FBI put out this statement: “The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX, including one today reported by a China Airlines crew.”

Coincidently enough, JetPack Aviation, a jet pack company, is located near LAX. But the company says it isn’t them. Mashable reached out to the company and asked if they were up to any funny business. The company denied the claim and said it probably wasn’t even a real jet pack. Most likely, it was just a drone with a mannequin head on it. Honestly, I don’t know which is worse.

It’s painfully obvious to say this, but if own a jet pack (and if you do, WTF), don’t fly it near an airport. You could put people’s lives at risk, and not to mention if you get caught, law officials are going to throw the book at you.

