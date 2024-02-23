Stock up on Apple 20W wall chargers because they’re 40% off

Are you tired of waiting forever for your Apple devices to charge? If so, this deal is for you.

The Apple 20W USB-C Fast Power Adapter is currently on sale at Woot for just $11.99, down from its original price of $19. That’s 37% off.

This charger offers super-fast speeds whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move. It’s also compatible with a ton of other devices outside of the Apple ecosystem.

Apple 20W USB-C Fast Power Adapter $11.99 $19 Since iPhones no longer come with wall chargers, you have to get your own. As with everything that comes from Apple, however, these can be rather expensive, so we're super happy to see this limited-time deal at Woot where we get to same some money on an Apple 20W charger. What We Like: Great deal.

Will help fast-charge your iPhone or iPad.

Sleek design. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Fast charging comes stock right out of the box

When paired with an iPhone 8 or later, it can get your battery up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. It’s also compatible with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance.

Plus, it works with all iPhone, AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch models. Keep in mind that this is a USB-C wall charger only, and the charging cable is sold separately.

But hurry, this deal will only last for seven days, or until stocks run out. Woot deals are notorious for their limited availability and lower prices than elsewhere.

For Amazon Prime subscribers, this deal even comes with free shipping.

So, if you’re looking for a powerful, efficient, and affordable solution to charge your Apple devices, don’t miss out on this deal. But remember, the clock is ticking, and supplies won’t last forever.

Apple 20W USB-C Fast Power Adapter $11.99 $19 Since iPhones no longer come with wall chargers, you have to get your own. As with everything that comes from Apple, however, these can be rather expensive, so we're super happy to see this limited-time deal at Woot where we get to same some money on an Apple 20W charger. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news