Stock up on Apple 20W wall chargers because they’re 40% off
Hurry up and grab this timely deal on the Apple 20W wall charger before it’s gone.
Are you tired of waiting forever for your Apple devices to charge? If so, this deal is for you.
The Apple 20W USB-C Fast Power Adapter is currently on sale at Woot for just $11.99, down from its original price of $19. That’s 37% off.
This charger offers super-fast speeds whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move. It’s also compatible with a ton of other devices outside of the Apple ecosystem.
Since iPhones no longer come with wall chargers, you have to get your own. As with everything that comes from Apple, however, these can be rather expensive, so we're super happy to see this limited-time deal at Woot where we get to same some money on an Apple 20W charger.
- Great deal.
- Will help fast-charge your iPhone or iPad.
- Sleek design.
Fast charging comes stock right out of the box
When paired with an iPhone 8 or later, it can get your battery up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. It’s also compatible with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance.
Plus, it works with all iPhone, AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch models. Keep in mind that this is a USB-C wall charger only, and the charging cable is sold separately.
But hurry, this deal will only last for seven days, or until stocks run out. Woot deals are notorious for their limited availability and lower prices than elsewhere.
For Amazon Prime subscribers, this deal even comes with free shipping.
So, if you’re looking for a powerful, efficient, and affordable solution to charge your Apple devices, don’t miss out on this deal. But remember, the clock is ticking, and supplies won’t last forever.
